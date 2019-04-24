A federal judge sentenced a Madison man to 4 1/2 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
Kendal Harris, 25, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.
In August, the Madison Police Department Violent Crime Unit and the Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested Harris on an outstanding probation warrant. Harris was in possession of a loaded firearm at the time.
Harris pleaded guilty to the charge in January.
Harris requested a 24-month sentence, saying he had the firearm to protect himself because several of his friends had recently been murdered and he was targeted.
Judge William Conley disagreed, saying that Harris had a long history of gang affiliation and violent crimes. He said “gun violence is plaguing the Madison area” and that Harris poses a significant risk of re-offending.