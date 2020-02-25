Madison man gets 65 months in federal prison for dealing heroin, possessing guns

A Madison man has been sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for possessing heroin with intent to distribute and two firearms, authorities reported.

Reginald Lawrence, 53, also received three years of supervised release in the sentence by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley. Lawrence pleaded guilty to these charges on Nov. 21, according to a statement from Scott Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

On July 22, 2019, a woman called police and said Lawrence had pulled a gun on her and that he pushed her out of his apartment by her neck. Arriving officers observed Lawrence carrying a backpack as he was running away from the apartment building, and when he was arrested he was not carrying a backpack, but was in possession of a large amount of cash, Blader said.

Lawrence consented to a search of his apartment, and officers recovered small quantities of heroin. They also searched the area where Lawrence had been seen running, and recovered a green backpack that inside had Lawrence's Medicare card, a loaded 9mm pistol, a .380 caliber pistol, two additional loaded firearm magazines, 94 grams of heroin, drug packaging materials, and a scale, Blader said.

Lawrence later admitted he had been selling heroin for six months, Blader said.