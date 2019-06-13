A Madison man convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Wednesday.
Kevin Thomas, 31, pleaded guilty to charges in February. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release, the US Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Thomas was arrested in March 2018 following two shootings on Madison's West Side, where he was identified as possessing 9mm and .40 caliber handguns.
He had prior convictions in Illinois for second-degree murder/provocation in Cook County in 2005, and for aggravated battery in a public place in Knox County in 2016.
"He also has a tattoo on his arm that says 'Live by the gun, die by the bullet,'" the Attorney's Office said.