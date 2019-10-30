A Madison man who fled to Europe to avoid facing criminal charges was sentenced Wednesday to a year in federal prison for using forged documents to get a passport.
William I. Guy, 51, did not speak in court under the advice of the attorney representing in him in cases pending in Dane County Circuit Court. But in August, Guy told U.S. District Judge James Peterson that he had purchased identifying documents from a friend and used them to apply for a passport.
Peterson said the fact that Guy used the fraudulent passport to avoid serious criminal charges was the reason he was sentencing Guy to the year in prison, the most Guy could have received under advisory federal sentencing guidelines.
Peterson ordered that the sentence be consecutive to any sentence Guy eventually receives in the Dane County cases.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman and Guy's lawyer, federal defender Peter Moyers, disagreed about whether Guy should receive sentence credit starting from the time of his arrest in Vienna, Austria, in April 2018, or from the time he was in primary U.S. custody in June 2019. Peterson ruled any credit would begin from the time Guy was in the U.S., not in Austrian custody.
Guy, facing charges that included stalking, kidnapping, sexual assault, battery and child pornography possession, disappeared in early 2011 and wasn't seen again until his arrest. He fought extradition from Austria for about a year.
Altman said over the years, numerous law enforcement personnel and agencies tried to track Guy down, and his eventual arrest came only because of their efforts.
Even if Peterson had agreed with Moyers and given Guy essentially a time-served sentence, Guy would have all but certainly remained in custody. Since his return to the U.S. the combined bail in the five Dane County cases against him, which includes 78 felony counts, has increased to $3 million.