Madison man gets 9 years in federal prison for cocaine dealing, firearm possession

A Madison man has been sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of firearms, authorities reported.
Judge James D. Peterson also sentenced Andre L. McClinton, 50, to 8 years of supervised release, and a money judgment of $313,100, with McClinton also agreeing to forfeit $116,890 in cash, property located in Mount Horeb, three vehicles, and two firearms, the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said in a statement.
The conspiracy took place from September through December 2020 and resulted in McClinton purchasing approximately 9 kilograms of cocaine from Henderson, O’Shea said. McClinton pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 16, 2021.
In 2020, as part of a federal and state investigation into cocaine trafficking in Dane County, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation wiretapped two phones belonging to McClinton. Over the course of several months, investigators intercepted numerous calls and text messages between McClinton and co-defendant Michael C. Henderson centered on Henderson supplying cocaine to McClinton, costs and quality, and recruiting additional customers in Dane County, O’Shea said.
On Dec. 9, Peterson sentenced Henderson to 84 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and ordered him to forfeit $22,763 in cash, O’Shea said.
While searching two homes belonging to McClinton, investigators found cocaine packaged for sale, a loaded .45 caliber Glock handgun, ammunition, and $16,580 in cash. Agents also searched three of McClinton’s vehicles, determined they had sophisticated traps installed in the passenger compartments, and found 7 1/2 pounds of marijuana, a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, and $100,310 in cash, O’Shea said.
The FBI analyzed McClinton’s bank statements, business records, and financial transactions and found evidence that McClinton used drug proceeds to purchase and improve his personal residence, which he sold after being indicted. McClinton used part of the proceeds from the sale of his house to purchase property located in Mount Horeb, and commingled the remaining proceeds into bank accounts and property belonging to an uninvolved third party, O’Shea said.
