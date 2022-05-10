Madison man gets 8 years in federal prison, Chicago man 4 years for Dane County drug offenses, authorities say

A Madison man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison and a Chicago man to four years for drug offenses in Dane County, the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea reported.

Arwin C. Lacy, 31, was sentenced Friday by Judge James D. Peterson to seven years in federal prison for possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one year for violating his supervised release, followed by five years of supervised release. Lacy pleaded guilty in his case on Jan. 11, O’Shea said in a statement.

Dane County Narcotics Task Force officers arrested Lacy in Madison on June 18, 2020 for a prior delivery of cocaine, and during the arrest, Lacy told officers he had a gun in his pocket. Officers found a loaded Glock 43 9mm handgun in his pocket and 14 tied-off baggies of crack cocaine weighing a combined 7.8 grams, three tied-off baggies of heroin weighing a combined 0.7 grams, and $503 in cash, O’Shea said.

Officers then searched Lacy’s vehicle and found $17,000 in cash, packages of designer marijuana, and four cell phones in a backpack. Lacy admitted to police that he was selling cocaine for profit, O’Shea said.

Lacy was prohibited from possessing a firearm based on multiple prior felony convictions, and at the time he was on federal supervision for cocaine trafficking, O’Shea said.

Jeffrey Kemp, 55, also was sentenced on Friday by Peterson, receiving four years in prison for attempting to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute. Kemp pleaded guilty to the charge on Feb. 24, O’Shea said in a statement.

Kemp’s case stemmed from a federal and state investigation of several known drug traffickers in Dane County during which it was learned that a person in Chicago had a parcel of narcotics sent via U.S. mail to a Madison address, O’Shea said.

On Dec. 7, 2020, a postal inspector identified the parcel, obtained a federal warrant, and searched the package, finding a vacuum-sealed bag that contained about 590 grams of a substance containing fentanyl, O’Shea said.

Law enforcement agents took custody of the drugs and resealed the parcel for a controlled delivery later that day to the address in Madison. About a minute after the parcel was delivered, a silver sedan with Illinois license plates pulled up to the building, Kemp got out and took the parcel and officers moved in as Kemp put the parcel into the car and arrested Kemp and the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Antonio Dillard, O’Shea said.

When interviewed after his arrest, Kemp admitted that the person in Chicago paid him and Dillard to pick up the parcel and transport the drugs back to Chicago for distribution, O’Shea said.

On April 1, Peterson sentenced Dillard to two years in prison for attempting to possess fentanyl with intent to distribute. In related cases, Peterson sentenced Michael C. Henderson to seven years in prison on Dec. 9, 2021, and Andre L. McClinton to nine years in prison on March 23.

