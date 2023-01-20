Madison man gets 6 years in federal prison for heroin, fentanyl dealing, authorities say

A Madison man was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for heroin and fentanyl dealing, authorities reported.
Michael S. Murphy, 48, was sentenced Thursday by Judge James D. Peterson for distributing heroin and fentanyl and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, offenses he pleaded guilty to on Oct. 11, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.
In October and November of 2021, law enforcement made several controlled buys of heroin using an undercover officer, and through surveillance, determined that Murphy was the supplier for the dealer involved in the buys, O’Shea said.
Law enforcement then obtained and executed a search warrant at Murphy’s home, finding more than 100 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, more than 20 grams of cocaine, and a quantity of crack cocaine, as well as three handguns and ammunition, O’Shea said.
The firearms charge by law required a mandatory minimum 5-year prison sentence, and Peterson said additional time beyond the mandatory minimum was needed to address the entirety of the conduct involved, O’Shea said.
The charges against Murphy were the result of an investigation conducted by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven P. Anderson and Anita Marie Boor were the prosecutors.
