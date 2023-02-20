A Madison man was sentenced on Thursday to 6 years in federal prison for dealing cocaine, authorities reported.

Jason Hall, 27, was sentenced by Judge James D. Peterson for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, a charge Hall pleaded guilty to on Oct. 31, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

Hall purchased large amounts of cocaine from co-defendants Winfield Agee and Darryl McDonald in Chicago between 2018 and 2020, returned to Madison and sold it to a variety of customers. The investigation also revealed that Hall’s girlfriend, co-defendant Kiayla Alston, and his mother, co-defendant Nikia Cannon, helped sell the coke, O’Shea said.

Peterson noted at Hall’s sentencing that he had multiple prior drug-trafficking felony convictions, and prior jail sentences had not deterred him from dealing drugs. The judge also said that Hall “leaned into” the drug-trafficking lifestyle and was motivated by the allure of easy money, O’Shea said.

Eight people have been charged for participating in the cocaine-dealing scheme, with seven already pleading guilty, including Agee, Alston and Cannon. McDonald is scheduled for a plea hearing on March 15, O’Shea said.

The charge against Hall is the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Madison police and the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.

The investigation was conducted and funded by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a multi-agency task force that coordinates long-term narcotics trafficking investigations.