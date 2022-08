Madison man gets 6 years in federal person for drug trafficking, authorities say

A Madison man was sentenced Thursday to 6 years in federal person for drug trafficking, authorities reported.

Keante K. Gunn, 32, also was sentenced to 5 years of supervised release by Judge William M. Conley for possessing heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Gunn pleaded guilty to the charge on May 12, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

Using a confidential informant and an undercover officer, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force on April 16, 19, 22, and 26, 2021 purchased crack cocaine and heroin laced with fentanyl from Gunn in Madison, O’Shea said.

On June 16, 2021, authorities arrested Gunn and searched his Madison residence, finding in his bedroom a bag containing crack cocaine, heroin with fentanyl, and methamphetamine. In a safe in the bedroom, officers found a Glock 9mm handgun with two loaded magazines, one of which was later found to have his DNA on it, O’Shea said.

Later that day, Gunn admitted to law enforcement that the drugs found in his apartment were to sell to customers, O’Shea said.

As a convicted felon, Gunn was not allowed to possess a gun. During the time of the drug purchases and home search, he was on extended supervision for three states cases, two involving convictions for second-degree recklessly endangering safety and the other for burglary, O’Shea said.

Gunn’s state supervision was revoked in September and he is serving a state sentence of 18 months in with an anticipated release date of Nov. 4. Conley ordered his 6-year federal sentence run concurrently with the remainder of Gunn’s state sentence, O’Shea said.