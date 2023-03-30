A Madison man was sentenced Wednesday to 5 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, authorities reported.

Mario Johnson, 38, also was sentenced by Judge William Conley to four years of supervised release after his prison term ends for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, a charge he pleaded guilty to on Sept. 14, 2022, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

From May 2021 to August 2021, law enforcement agents conducted four controlled buys of meth from Johnson totaling more than a pound in total, O’Shea said.

Conley at sentencing said that Johnson had become involved in “serious drug dealing” for financial reasons and noted Johnson’s prior criminal history, which included domestic abuse offenses, O’Shea said.

The charge against Johnson was the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Sun Prairie Police Department. The investigation was conducted and funded by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a multi-agency task force that coordinates long-term narcotics trafficking investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron Wegner and Anita Marie Boor prosecuted Johnson.