Madison man gets 110 months in federal prison for meth dealing, authorities say

A Madison man was sentenced Monday to 110 months in federal prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, authorities reported.

Derrick Shelton, 30, Madison, was sentenced by Judge James D. Peterson after pleading guilty to the charge on May 18, U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said in a statement.

On Oct. 4, an undercover officer arranged to buy two ounces of methamphetamine from Shelton and did so at a Madison site for $800, O’Shea said.

On Oct. 19, the undercover police officer bought eight ounces of methamphetamine for $2,600 from Shelton, O’Shea said.

At the time of the sales, Shelton was on extended supervision for armed robbery and burglary convictions in Dane County.

On Nov. 10, agents executed a search warrant at Shelton’s Madison residence and seized heroin, methamphetamine, three firearms, and $15,882 in cash, O’Shea said.