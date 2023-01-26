Madison man gets 11 years in federal prison for methamphetamine dealing, authorities say

A Madison man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in federal prison for methamphetamine dealing, authorities reported.

Charlie Goodwin, 34, was sentenced by Judge James D. Peterson for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, a charge he pleaded guilty to on Oct. 21, 2022, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

In Madison on Aug. 27, 2021, Goodwin sold a pound of meth for $3,000 to a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration communicated with Goodwin and arranged to buy one pound of methamphetamine. Goodwin arrived at the meeting location in Madison and sold the confidential source one pound of methamphetamine in exchange for $3,000, O’Shea said.

On Sept. 10, 2021, Madison police received information that Goodwin’s vehicle may have been used in the robbery of a gas station. When officers attempted to pull over Goodwin, he led them on a high-speed chase through Madison that was terminated for safety reasons. Goodwin later carjacked a Chevrolet Equinox and drove back to his residence, with the victim of the carjacking suffering injuries to his neck and right arm, O’Shea said.

Goodwin was arrested later that day at his girlfriend’s apartment, which was searched with officers finding $164,124 in cash, two loaded guns, and drug packing materials. There also was evidence showing Goodwin had recently flushed heroin down the toilet and the sink, O’Shea said.

At sentencing, Peterson said Goodwin was the leader of a large-scale interstate drug trafficking organization and was involved in transporting “a daunting amount” of meth from California to Wisconsin. Peterson also noted that Goodwin had two prior felony convictions for drug trafficking in the Madison area and six additional criminal convictions, O’Shea said.

The charge against Goodwin is the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Madison Police Department. The investigation was conducted and funded by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a multi-agency task force that coordinates long-term narcotics trafficking investigations. The prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.

