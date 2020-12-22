Madison man gets 100 months in federal prison for robbing 2 banks, 1 credit union

A Madison man was sentenced to 100 months in prison for robbing two banks and a credit union in Madison in 2019, according to Scott C. Blader, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Antonio Rowe, 31, also was ordered to pay restitution when he was sentenced on Friday by U.S. District Judge William Conley after pleading guilty to the charges on July 28, Blader said in a statement.

In 2019, Rowe robbed the BMO Harris Bank on Sherman Avenue on Sept. 10, the Associated Bank on East Towne Boulevard on Sept. 13, and the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive on Sept. 26, Blader said.

After the last robbery, Rowe fled in a vehicle with co-defendant Ramon Howard, driving at high speeds through residential neighborhoods, striking other vehicles and eventually crashing on East Washington Avenue. Rowe and Howard both fled on foot but were apprehended by Madison police officers, with Howard found in possession of the stolen cash, Blader said.

In sentencing Rowe, Conley noted the severity of the offenses, the high-speed chase that endangered others, and his lengthy criminal history, opportunities to rehabilitate himself, and the fact that he committed the robberies while on state supervision, Blader said.