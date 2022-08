Madison man gets 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine dealing, authorities say

A Madison man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine dealing, authorities reported.

Brandon Norton, 32, was sentenced Thursday by Judge William Conley for distribution of 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. Norton pleaded guilty to this charge on April 6, 2022, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

On Oct. 14, a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration arranged to buy two pounds of meth from Norton in Madison for $6,000, O’Shea said.

Norton arrived at the meeting location driving a car that also contained his girlfriend and two minor children. The source entered the back seat of Norton’s car and received the meth, O’Shea said.

Conley noted at sentencing that Norton had two prior felony convictions for drug trafficking in the Madison area and had “leaned into” a leadership role in a large-scale interstate drug trafficking organization and was involved in transporting pounds of meth from California to Wisconsin, O’Shea said.

The charge against Norton is the result of a joint investigation by the DEA, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Sun Prairie Police Department. The investigation was conducted and funded by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a multi-agency task force that coordinates long-term narcotics trafficking investigations. The prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Wegner.