Madison man found insane for shooting death of sister committed for 40 years

A man who shot his sister to death on Christmas Eve in 2019 while she sat in a living room chair as a holiday dinner cooked in the kitchen was ordered committed Monday to the state Department of Health Services for 40 years, with at least the first part of it to be served in a mental institution.

Joseph G. Green, 59, of Madison, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to second-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his sister, Sheila Green, 63, and under a plea agreement was also found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Green, who relied on his sister for help getting along and sometimes for financial assistance, told Dane County Circuit Judge Julie Genovese that he didn't know what he was doing when he shot his sister.

"My sister had those qualities that people like," Green said in court Monday. "That's why we got along the way we did. I didn't want her dead. That's not what I was doing there. But I was drugged. She drugged me again."

Then he claimed members of his family had sexually assaulted him as a group on the previous Christmas Eve. That prompted an expletive heard over the courtroom speaker from a friend or family member of Sheila Green listening to the hearing by video conference. Genovese asked that person to mute their microphone.

"So I was in an untenable situation. I just wish it had never happened," Green continued. "I don't understand it myself."

No evidence has been presented that any of the claims Green made are true.

Genovese ordered the 40-year commitment because it "appears to me Mr. Green has no insight" into his illness or the need for medication to treat it. Without that, she said, he will remain dangerous.

Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess said Sheila Green was shot at least six times, including three times in her head or neck and another time in her torso, striking the main artery in her chest. In all, she sustained 15 entrance and exit wounds.

According to a criminal complaint, a person believed to be Joseph Green called 911 to report the shooting at Sheila Green's South Midvale Boulevard home but did not stay on the line to identify himself. Police later found Green at his apartment at 602 Sawyer Terrace.

A gun believed to have been used in the shooting was found in a holster in a trash container outside the Sawyer Terrace building. A surveillance video showed someone who appeared to be Joseph Green stopping at the container and putting something into it.

At a competency hearing in February 2020, a forensic psychiatrist testified that Green believed he was charged with homicide because of a conspiracy by members of his family to silence accusations he made about them. Green told Dr. Craig Schoenecker that he had been misdiagnosed in the past as schizophrenic.

Hess argued for the 40-year commitment, the longest Green could have received. By state law, Green can petition the court every six months for release from the institution and into community supervision, but it must be shown that he is not a danger to himself or others.

Green's attorneys, state assistant public defenders Laura Breun and Colleen Taylor, argued for a 10-year commitment, which Taylor argued would keep Green supervised until he's 69 years old, long enough for Green to receive adequate mental health treatment.

In letters to Genovese, longtime friends and another brother of Sheila Green said Joseph Green should never be allowed out again. Their names were not included in copies of the letters filed in court.

The letter writers wrote warmly of Sheila Green, who worked at St. Mary's Hospital for about 40 years as an X-ray and ultrasound technician. She was someone who cared deeply about her friends and family, going out of her way to lend support to them and celebrate special occasions with them.

Her brother, known to most as "Joey," was often demanding and difficult, according to the letters. One friend of Sheila Green described him as "a selfish bully who uses his size and ability to (emotionally) blackmail and shake down every member of his family."

The letter writer called him a "malignant fungus" in his sister's life, "creeping into the home she created for herself and her friends" and turning it into a "junkyard" of disabled, dismantled vehicles.

Sheila Green's other surviving brother praised her as someone who did something about pain and suffering when she saw it. Around 400 people attended her funeral, he wrote, "because of the impact she had on so many lives — including our brother Joey."

"The crime Joey committed was far beyond just cold-blooded murder," he wrote. "This was against one person who was helping him out, and he had the full trust of."

Another person wrote that she and Sheila Green were "like sisters," and often vacationed together. She wrote that Sheila Green "took pity on (Joseph Green) and must have thought that she could manage and help him, and unfortunately, we now know that her kindness and generosity cost her her life."

