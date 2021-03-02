Madison man found guilty of trafficking minors for sex, but attorney charges jury was tainted

The U.S. Attorney's office said the investigation began when the mother of one of the victims was reported her missing to Fitchburg police. She was ultimately found in Chicago, where she had been with Coney.

Coney faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, and a maximum sentence of life.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the trial came to an unusual end, according to court records.

Late Friday afternoon, after closing arguments, the jury informed the court it had reached verdicts. They were not read. Coney's lawyer, Robert Ruth, had moved for a mistrial, but the motion was denied.

In a court filing on Sunday, Ruth wrote that prosecutors had sent exhibits back to the jury that included statements that were not testified to in court, and asked for an evidentiary hearing to show there had been prosecutorial misconduct in sending the exhibit to the jury.

Ruth wrote that the jury reached its initial verdict, which was not accepted by Peterson, "after spending the afternoon with thousands of pages of exhibits that it should have never seen." Normally it might be possible to instruct the jury to ignore evidence it should not have seen, he wrote, but that's "only possible before the jury declares its mind made up."