Madison man found guilty in 2019 stabbing death

A Madison man charged with first-degree intentional homicide in a drug-related killing more than two years ago was found guilty of a lesser offense as part of a plea deal Monday that paradoxically allowed him to maintain his innocence.
Lew A. Jefferson, 60, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide and faces up to 60 years in prison when sentenced next month in the killing of 30-year-old Amanda J. Woods on Madison's East Side on Aug. 23, 2019.
He did not admit to the crime, however, and instead entered what's known as an Alford plea — a rarely used procedural option that allows defendants to maintain they are innocent despite a strong factual basis that they are not.
A criminal complaint states Jefferson had argued with Woods over a small amount of crack cocaine that Woods purchased, in part with money Jefferson had given her. At a preliminary hearing in September 2019, a Madison police detective said Woods told a friend she did not give any crack to Jefferson because she had not been sold enough.
Woods died from a single stab wound to her back. Surveillance cameras in the area captured Woods' and Jefferson's movements during their argument, and Jefferson following Woods on his bicycle as Woods walked away. None captured the stabbing itself.
Jefferson's attorney, John Smerlinski, had asked for a competency examination for his client in January 2020 because Jefferson had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke and Smerlinski said he believed it had affected Jefferson's mental abilities. He was found competent the next month.
Jury selection in Jefferson's case had been scheduled to start Monday. Jury trials had been suspended for more than a year in Dane County because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since his arrest in Woods' murder, Jefferson had been charged in two misdemeanor cases related to his behavior at UW Hospital following his stroke. Both complaints were filed on Jan. 6, 2020, and remain open cases.
One complaint charged Jefferson with lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct for an incident on Dec. 19 in which a female Dane County sheriff's deputy who was guarding him said Jefferson exposed himself to her and a nurse. The complaint states he also demanded the deputy and nurse perform sex acts on him.
The second complaint charges Jefferson with misdemeanor battery for an incident on Dec. 30 in which he allegedly struck a nurse in the face with the back of his hand.