Madison man faces 5th OWI after rear-end crash on Near East Side, Madison police say

A Madison man faces a fifth offense of operating while intoxicated after a rear-end crash on the Near East Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday when a car rear-ended an SUV at the intersection of Williamson Street and South Baldwin Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses told police the driver of the car walked away from the collision, and provided officers with a good description that helped them locate and arrest the man, Elvin Webster, 58, on Ingersoll Street, DeSpain said.

Several witnesses reported that Webster was driving erratically – weaving in and out of a traffic lane, sporadically slowing down and speeding up – just prior to the crash, DeSpain said.

Webster said he left the scene because he knew he was wanted on warrants, DeSpain said.

