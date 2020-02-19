You are the owner of this article.
Madison man faces 5th OWI after rear-end crash on Near East Side, Madison police say

Elvin Webster booking photo

Elvin Webster.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man faces a fifth offense of operating while intoxicated after a rear-end crash on the Near East Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday when a car rear-ended an SUV at the intersection of Williamson Street and South Baldwin Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Witnesses told police the driver of the car walked away from the collision, and provided officers with a good description that helped them locate and arrest the man, Elvin Webster, 58, on Ingersoll Street, DeSpain said.

Several witnesses reported that Webster was driving erratically – weaving in and out of a traffic lane, sporadically slowing down and speeding up – just prior to the crash, DeSpain said.

Webster said he left the scene because he knew he was wanted on warrants, DeSpain said.

Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area

