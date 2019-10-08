A Madison man is facing his third offense of drunken driving after a driver whose car he hit narrowly avoided a head-on collision and escaped serious injury, Madison police reported.
A 61-year-old Madison was driving from his home to a grocery store at about 7:30 p.m. Monday when he saw a pickup truck coming at him on McKee Road at Muir Field Road going west in the eastbound lane, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
To avoid a head-on collision, the 61-year-old man pulled his eastbound car hard left just prior to impact. Although his car was heavily damaged, he told a responding officer that "miraculously" he was not injured, DeSpain said.
The pickup driver never stopped, despite sparks flying from a damaged passenger side front rim, which no longer had a tire, DeSpain said.
A witness saw the driver eventually abandon the pickup on Stratton Way and walk away. Madison officer Carren Corcoran and her police dog Slim led a successful track to the intersection of South High Point Road and Snowmist Trail, where Dale J. Ring, 51, of Madison, was arrested for his third offense of drunken driving.