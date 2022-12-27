Madison man faces OWI after narrowly missing people as he sped through lot of Far East Side store, Madison police say

A Madison man was arrested for OWI after narrowly missing customers while speeding through the parking lot of a Far East Side grocery store on Monday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers deployed tire deflating devices to stop the vehicle, but the driver still attempted to speed away from Hy-Vee, 3801 E. Washington Ave. with three deflated tires in the incident about 8:45 a.m. Monday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The driver eventually pulled over for a passenger, who was in the store buying a birthday cake for the driver, Fryer said.

The driver, Charles C. Hannon, 36, was arrested on tentative charges of OWI and second-degree endangering safety, Fryer said.

The store was placed on a brief lockdown during the incident, Fryer said.

