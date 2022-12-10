Madison man faces OWI after driving the wrong way on Highway 151 in Iowa County, authorities say

A Madison man faces an OWI after driving the wrong way on Highway 151 in Iowa County on Friday night, authorities reported.

The Iowa County Communications Center received multiple reports of a vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes of Highway 151 in the Dodgeville area shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Iowa County deputies and the Ridgeway Marshal conducted a traffic stop and arrested Erlin Arnulfo Medina Ortez, 30, on tentative charges of first offense OWI, driving wrong way on divided highway, and first offense operating without a valid license, the sheriff’s office said.

Ortez was released to a responsible party, the sheriff’s office said.

