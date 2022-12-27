Madison man faces fourth OWI after fleeing Middleton crash, police say

A Madison man faces a fourth offense of OWI after fleeing a Middleton crash early Monday morning, Middleton police reported.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, officers were sent to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Park Street and Woodgate Road and found an empty vehicle, Sgt. Cesar Salinas said in a statement.

While they were checking the area, a person who witnessed the crash called 911 and provided a detailed description of the driver, and officers found a man matching the description walking southbound on North Gammon Road, Salinas said.

Officers identified the man as William Karow, 42, who was the registered owner of the vehicle. Police determined that he was driving before they contacted him and that he had a strong odor of intoxicants, Salinas said.

After field sobriety testing, Karow was arrested for OWI and a chemical breath test indicated his blood-alcohol level was 0.19%, more than twice the 0.08% legal limit, Salinas said.

Karow was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of fourth offense OWI, fourth offense driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, hit-and-run, failure to keep the vehicle under control, and disorderly conduct Salinas said.