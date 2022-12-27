 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Madison man faces fourth OWI after fleeing Middleton crash, police say

Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A Madison man faces a fourth offense of OWI after fleeing a Middleton crash early Monday morning, Middleton police reported.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, officers were sent to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Park Street and Woodgate Road and found an empty vehicle, Sgt. Cesar Salinas said in a statement.

Since the pandemic hit there’s been a rise in stolen cars, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported it went up about 9%. That’s the largest theft year in a decade. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

While they were checking the area, a person who witnessed the crash called 911 and provided a detailed description of the driver, and officers found a man matching the description walking southbound on North Gammon Road, Salinas said.

Officers identified the man as William Karow, 42, who was the registered owner of the vehicle. Police determined that he was driving before they contacted him and that he had a strong odor of intoxicants, Salinas said.

After field sobriety testing, Karow was arrested for OWI and a chemical breath test indicated his blood-alcohol level was 0.19%, more than twice the 0.08% legal limit, Salinas said.

People are also reading…

Karow was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of fourth offense OWI, fourth offense driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, hit-and-run, failure to keep the vehicle under control, and disorderly conduct Salinas said.

Chris Rickert's most excellent 5 stories from 2022

Elections and the city of Madison's continued grappling with race and policing were what most triggered my reporting chops in 2022.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

North America storm: Death toll rises as freezing weather continue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics