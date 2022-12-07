Madison man faces 7th OWI after crash on West Side, Madison police say

A Madison man faces his seventh OWI after a crash on the West Side on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

At around 12:40 p.m. Monday, an officer on the Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed against a tree in the area of Old Middleton Road and Norman Way, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The officer saw a man walking nearby who witnesses said was the driver of the crashed car, Fryer said.

The man, Nathaniel Smith, 46, was arrested for seventh offense OWI, threats to law enforcement, resisting and bail jumping, Fryer said.