Madison man faces 6th OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 in Dane County in stolen vehicle, authorities say

A Madison man faces a sixth OWI after driving the wrong way on Interstate 94 in Dane County in a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning, authorities reported.

At about 1:10 a.m. Thursday, authorities took a report of a driver going west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near mile marker 250, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement.

Dane County was able to find the vehicle and performed a high-risk stop as the State Patrol arrived at the scene and arrested Reginald D Shaw, 62, on tentative charges of sixth offense OWI, operating after revocation criminal, and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway, the State Patrol said.

The vehicle had been stolen previously in the evening in Fitchburg and Fitchburg police will be requesting charges for the vehicle theft, the State Patrol said.

