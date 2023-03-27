A Madison man faces a sixth OWI after a crash into a tree on the Near West Side early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 4100 block of Nakoma Road shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday after callers reported that a black sedan had crashed into a tree, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Police found a man, smelling strongly of alcohol, sitting in the passenger seat and their investigation indicated that he was the driver, Fryer said.

The man, Angel A. Gutierrez, 52, was arrested for a sixth offense OWI, medically cleared and taken to the Dane County Jail, Fryer said.

