Madison man faces 5th OWI after driving into snowbank fleeing traffic stop, Columbia County authorities say

A Madison man faces his fifth OWI after driving into a snowbank fleeing a traffic stop early Sunday morning, then fleeing on foot, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A Sheriff’s Office sergeant made the traffic stop about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Edgewater Street in Portage, with the vehicle fleeing shortly after the sergeant made contact with the vehicle, Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a report.

At one point, the driver slowed the vehicle and a woman passenger got out and fled on foot while the vehicle continued. A short distance later, the vehicle got stuck in a snowbank and the driver got out and also on foot, Brandner said.

After a short foot pursuit, the driver was taken into custody, and after about 90 minutes of searching, the woman was found hiding at a nearby residence and also taken into custody, Brandner said.

The driver, Nicholas Sanger, 34, was jailed on tentative charges of felony eluding, OWI 5th offense, resisting arrest, operating after revocation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a 2-year-old outstanding probation/parole warrant, Brandner said.