Madison man faces 5th offense OWI after crash into utility pole, authorities say
Madison man faces 5th offense OWI after crash into utility pole, authorities say

Terrence M. Reed booking photo

Terrence M. Reed.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man faces a fifth offense of OWI after crashing into a utility pole in the town of Cottage Grove on Thursday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 10:20 p.m., Dane County deputies and a Cottage Grove police officer responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck a utility pole at Highway BB and Vilas Road, Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a report.

The driver of the vehicle, Terrence M. Reed, 59, was not injured in the crash, Torres said.

Reed was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of fifth offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and obstructing for allegedly lying about his identity, and cited for failure to maintain control, Torres said.

