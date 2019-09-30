A Madison man was arrested after he drove into and injured two people with his SUV after an argument on the Southwest Side early Sunday morning, police said.
Witnesses told police there had been an argument outside on Nantucket Court between several people when the incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said.
Mario A. Rosas Reyes, 21, had been part of the disturbance and when leaving in a Chevrolet Suburban he accelerated into a 30-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, DeSpain said.
The man told police he believes he was knocked unconscious after flying several feet through the air and hitting the pavement, and was taken to a hospital with a head injury, DeSpain said,
The woman suffered an injured wrist after being side-swiped and knocked down, DeSpain said.
Reyes was arrested on two tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangering safety.