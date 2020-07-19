You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison man dies in drowning while tubing on Sugar River
0 comments
alert top story

Madison man dies in drowning while tubing on Sugar River

{{featured_button_text}}
Green County squad car
GREEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man died after drowning on the Sugar River in the town of Albany Saturday afternoon, the Green County Sheriff's Office said.

Green County Sheriff's deputies and the Albany Fire Department responded at 3:20 p.m. Saturday after the 25-year-old man was tubing on Sugar River near N4600 Highway E and went under water without resurfacing, the sheriff's office said. The man's body was later found at 6:05 p.m about 400 yards from where he went under the water. 

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said. 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics