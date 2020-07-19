Madison man dies in drowning while tubing on Sugar River

A Madison man died after drowning on the Sugar River in the town of Albany Saturday afternoon, the Green County Sheriff's Office said.

Green County Sheriff's deputies and the Albany Fire Department responded at 3:20 p.m. Saturday after the 25-year-old man was tubing on Sugar River near N4600 Highway E and went under water without resurfacing, the sheriff's office said. The man's body was later found at 6:05 p.m about 400 yards from where he went under the water.