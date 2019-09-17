Monona police squad car
A Madison man died in a crash into a power pole in Monona on Monday night, Monona police reported.

The 21-year-old man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene of the crash about 7:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of Winnequah Road, Monona police Lt. Curtis Wiegel said in a statement.

Witnesses told police that excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash, Wiegel said.

The driver’s name was not released pending family notification.

The 4500 block of Winnequah Road was shut down for several hours as MGE repaired the downed power pole.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact Monona police at 608-222-0463.

