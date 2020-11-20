Madison man crashes stolen vehicle into mailboxes, fire hydrant on Far East Side, police say

A Madison man was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into mailboxes and a fire hydrant Thursday morning on the Far East Side, police reported.
A Madison officer spotted a stolen car with no license plates driving recklessly on Old Gate Road shortly before 10 a.m. and attempted to stop it, but the driver accelerated, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The officer did not chase the vehicle, which was stolen in Sun Prairie, but William C. McIntosh, 22, ended up crashing it into several mailboxes and a fire hydrant on Lyons Court, DeSpain said.
McIntosh took off on foot but the officer chased him and arrested him. He was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, reckless driving, criminal damage to property, operating without a valid driver's license, and resisting/obstructing, DeSpain said.
