Madison man convicted in Fitchburg shooting gets 5 more years in prison on gun charge, authorities say

A Madison man convicted in a Fitchburg shooting was sentenced Thursday to an additional 5 years in prison — federal prison in this case — for being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities reported.

Judge William M. Conley also sentenced Alexander Jefferson-Cooper, 29, to 3 years of supervised release after his 5-year prison term, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

Jefferson-Cooper was sentenced to 6 months in jail in Dane County Circuit Court on Nov. 29 for shooting at the car of a former girlfriend on Sept. 29, 2021, O’Shea said.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the village of Oregon where Jefferson-Cooper was staying on Oct. 5, 2021, and found a number of guns, including a handgun that ballistics testing found had been used to commit the Sept. 29 shooting. And his cellphone and public Facebook posts included photos and videos of himself holding the gun on Sept. 7, 2021, O’Shea said.

At the time, Jefferson-Cooper was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of multiple felony convictions, including a 2016 conviction for keeping a place of prostitution, O’Shea said.