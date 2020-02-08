You are the owner of this article.
Madison man cited for 28th OAR offense in past 5 years
Madison man cited for 28th OAR offense in past 5 years

A Madison man has been cited for his 28th offense of operating after revocation during a traffic stop on East Washington Avenue.

Edward L. Femrite, 60, was pulled over by a Dane County sheriff’s deputy around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The deputy identified the driver and checked Department of Transportation records, discovering that Femrite’s license had been revoked in 1997 for operating while intoxicated — and that he had had 27 operating-after-revocation convictions over the past five years, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Femrite was cited again for operating after revocation, driving without insurance and two seat belt violations.

The fine for a fourth or subsequent operating after revocation offense is $389.50. The citation also carries a mandatory court appearance.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said law enforcement cannot impound a citizen’s car for multiple operating-after-revocation offenses — even 28 of them.

