Madison man charged with shooting at ex-girlfriend in January arrested for domestic battery in Dodgeville, authorities say

A Madison man charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend in January in Sun Prairie was arrested Thursday for domestic battery in Dodgeville, authorities reported.
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department reported that shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday it received a report of a wanted person at an address on Leffler Street in Dodgeville.
Dodgeville police and Iowa County deputies responded to the scene and arrested Ronnie Ballard, 31, on tentative charges of domestic battery and driving or operating a vehicle without consent, the department said in a statement.
Chief Deputy Austin Durst confirmed to the State Journal that Ballard, who was taken to the Iowa County Jail, was the same man charged in the Sun Prairie shooting.
Durst said he did not know if the victim in Thursday’s case in Dodgeville was the same as the victim in the Sun Prairie case.
Ballard is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in Dane County after police say he pointed his girlfriend’s gun at her and fired at the same time the woman swatted his arm away. The woman’s children, including a 13-year-old boy who witnessed the Thursday shooting, were in the home at the time, police said.
Ballard then led police on a 10-minute chase before they were able to take him into custody for the second time that night after a nearly hour-long standoff on an interstate ramp, according to the criminal complaint.
Ballard also was charged with armed carjacking, possession of a firearm by a felon and attempting to flee police.
According to the complaint, the victim told police when they arrived at her home in the 1000 block of North Pine Street shortly after 3 a.m. that Ballard had broken down her door and, once inside, had taken the gun she had placed near her for protection and fired one shot.
She told them that officers had just been at the home after Ballard had been knocking on the home’s windows while she was out, and the complaint says police arrested Ballard a few blocks away from the home and issued him a ticket for trespassing in that incident.
At the time of the shooting, Ballard was out on bail on four open misdemeanor cases, including disorderly conduct charges from October and November, according to the complaint. As a condition of his bail in those two cases, he was barred from any contact with the woman who was the victim in the Thursday shooting.
Online state court records show Ballard has convictions for two felonies, more than 10 misdemeanors and several municipal-level citations spanning three counties since 2007. The Dane County cases extend back to 2008.
