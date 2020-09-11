Madison man charged with shooting at ex-girlfriend in January arrested for domestic battery in Dodgeville, authorities say

Ballard then led police on a 10-minute chase before they were able to take him into custody for the second time that night after a nearly hour-long standoff on an interstate ramp, according to the criminal complaint.

Ballard also was charged with armed carjacking, possession of a firearm by a felon and attempting to flee police.

According to the complaint, the victim told police when they arrived at her home in the 1000 block of North Pine Street shortly after 3 a.m. that Ballard had broken down her door and, once inside, had taken the gun she had placed near her for protection and fired one shot.

She told them that officers had just been at the home after Ballard had been knocking on the home’s windows while she was out, and the complaint says police arrested Ballard a few blocks away from the home and issued him a ticket for trespassing in that incident.

At the time of the shooting, Ballard was out on bail on four open misdemeanor cases, including disorderly conduct charges from October and November, according to the complaint. As a condition of his bail in those two cases, he was barred from any contact with the woman who was the victim in the Thursday shooting.