A Madison man faces several criminal charges, including three counts of second-degree sexual assault, for an incident early Sunday in which a woman told police that he raped her after meeting her earlier for the first time.
Michael A. Milliard, 22, was also charged with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct for the incident, which police said happened at a Madison location that was not specified in a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Milliard was released on a signature bond after appearing in court Friday.
According to the complaint:
The woman told police she was out with a friend and met Milliard for the first time when he held a door open for her, and they began talking. The woman, her friend, another man and Milliard went to Milliard’s apartment for about 10 minutes before going to the woman’s apartment.
But at the woman’s apartment, the woman told police, Milliard’s personality “changed completely” and he became sexually aggressive and abusive with her, at one point grabbing and squeezing her throat until she could not breathe. He also sexually assaulted her several times, the woman told police.
At one point, the woman told police, when she refused to remove her clothing, he yelled, “You’re going to get it” into her face, which scared her so much, she said, that she felt paralyzed.
The woman ran from her room and told another person in the apartment, “He hurt me, get him out right now,” and that man entered the room and told Milliard that he had to leave.
The man demanded Milliard show him his identification, and Milliard pulled out his Wisconsin driver’s license. The man took a photo of the license with his phone and later showed it to police.