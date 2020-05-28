Madison man charged with reckless homicide for 2018 drug overdose death

A Madison man was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide after police said they believe he provided the drugs that caused the death of another person in 2018.
Patrick C. Smith Jr., 31, was arrested last week, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court. During an interview with police he denied he had supplied the fatal fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who then sold it to the person who died.
But according to the complaint, the man told police in January that Smith had been his source for heroin.
Smith was jailed on $1,000 bail after appearing in court Wednesday.
According to the complaint:
The person who died, who is identified in the complaint only by initials and whose gender is not disclosed, was found passed out in a car on Highway 113 in the town of Dane on Sept. 30, 2018. Police found a powdery substance in the car that was tested and found to be a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.
The cause of the person’s death was found to be acute acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl intoxication. The person had also recently used amphetamine, later determined to be Adderall.
On the person’s phone, police found a text message exchange from the day before between the person and a man in which arrangements were made for Adderall and “4g’s,” possibly indicating four grams of heroin.
In an interview with police, the man described the transaction with the person, made near a movie theater in Fitchburg, but he denied selling any heroin. Later, in a phone call the man made from jail, which was recorded, the man’s girlfriend made reference to the “four g’s.”
An inmate who was jailed with the man told police that the man told him he had sold the person who died four grams of heroin and some Adderall near a movie theater.
Interviewed by police again with his lawyer, the man identified a home, now formerly occupied by Smith, where the man used to buy heroin. Shown a photo of Smith, he said he was “90% sure” he was the person he knew as PT who sold him heroin at the home.
Smith, interviewed by police after his arrest last week, said he doesn’t believe he sold the fatal dose of heroin to the man.
