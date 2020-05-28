Madison man charged with reckless homicide for 2018 drug overdose death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Madison man was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide after police said they believe he provided the drugs that caused the death of another person in 2018.

Patrick C. Smith Jr., 31, was arrested last week, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court. During an interview with police he denied he had supplied the fatal fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who then sold it to the person who died.

But according to the complaint, the man told police in January that Smith had been his source for heroin.

Smith was jailed on $1,000 bail after appearing in court Wednesday.

According to the complaint:

The person who died, who is identified in the complaint only by initials and whose gender is not disclosed, was found passed out in a car on Highway 113 in the town of Dane on Sept. 30, 2018. Police found a powdery substance in the car that was tested and found to be a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.

The cause of the person’s death was found to be acute acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl intoxication. The person had also recently used amphetamine, later determined to be Adderall.