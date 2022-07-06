Madison man charged with killing, sexual assault of toddler ordered to stand trial

A Madison man who authorities say terrorized a Southwest Side family before killing a toddler he also sexually assaulted was ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

A criminal complaint alleges Marshawn D. Giles, 23, beat, pointed guns and threatened to kill a woman and her children throughout April, a pattern of events prosecutors say culminated with Giles’ April 25 arrest after he threw a 20-month-old girl across a bathroom, causing multiple skull fractures that killed her.

On Wednesday, a Madison police detective testified about Giles’ alleged abuse of another child in the Schroeder Road home.

On April 18, Giles allegedly hit a 7-year-old boy and flicked him in the eye, said Detective Glenn Davis.

After Davis’ testimony, Dane County Judge David Conway found that there was probable cause that Giles had committed felony child abuse and ordered him to stand trial.

While Giles faces a slew of other charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault of a child, Conway ruled that the charges were all related to each other and that prosecutors only had to provide evidence for probable cause on the child abuse charge.

Giles’ attorney, Michael Covey, objected, arguing that prosecutors were trying to send Giles to trial on “a single count of child abuse alleged against a child that’s not involved in any of the more serious counts at all.”

Giles also faces charges of criminal damage to property, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree sexual assault and substantial battery, two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, four counts of disorderly conduct and five counts of misdemeanor battery.

Giles moved in to the woman’s home on the 5600 block of Schroeder Road in early March and became increasingly controlling and abusive “over me and my children,” the woman told police, according to a criminal complaint.

Over the course of April 13, 14, 18, 22 and 23, Giles allegedly strangled her, pointed a gun at her and said, “Do you want me to kill you?” and “I’ll kill you now.”

One incident was sparked, she told police, by Giles not wanting her children to go to school.

Disputes over her children going to school led to other incidents on April 22 and 23, the woman told police. She said he “flipped out” and smashed her work computer and hit her, then gave her a gun and told her she “needs to go kill” herself. After she locked herself in a bathroom, he broke in and beat her, she said.

On April 25, after a trip to Milwaukee, Giles again beat and sexually assaulted her. On Wednesday, prosecutors detailed how Giles then threw the 20-month-old into a bathtub then a toilet multiples times before sexually assaulting her. The child later died at a hospital.

When the mother fled the scene to alert authorities, she was naked because Giles had ordered the family to strip off their clothes, said Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller.

Giles pled not guilty at his arraignment following the preliminary hearing on Wednesday. He is being held at the Dane County Jail on $1 million bail.