Madison man charged with Beloit homicide was arrested in Michigan

A 19-year-old Madison man who was charged with homicide last month for the fatal shooting outside of Beloit Memorial High School after a basketball game was arrested Wednesday in Michigan, police said.
Beloit police announced the arrest on Wednesday, but specified Thursday that the man was out of state when he was taken into custody — shedding light on why it took authorities more than a month to apprehend him.
Amaree A. Goodall was charged Feb. 15 with first-degree reckless homicide for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jion Broomfield, but it took more than a month for police to track him down. A warrant went out for Goodall’s arrest Feb. 16.
Goodall was arrested without incident Wednesday in Holland, Michigan after Beloit police received tips about where he was, police said.
Authorities said up to 40 people witnessed the shooting but most of them refused to cooperate with the investigation.
Madison La Follette’s basketball team was playing in the game. All of the Madison students were inside the high school at the time of the shooting and returned to Madison safely, the district said.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said the “bravery and courage” of the people who contacted the department “should be commended and celebrated.”
The shooting took placed shortly before 9 p.m., though Broomfield had been taken to a local hospital by the time officers arrived at the scene. Broomfield, a former Beloit student, died at the hospital.
The school was put on brief lockdown following the game, at which time players from visiting La Follette High School in Madison were escorted to their bus and returned home.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Emily Hamer is a county government and criminal justice reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She also covers some general assignment and crime stories. She joined the paper in April 2019. Send tips to ehamer@madison.com
