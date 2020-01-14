Madison man charged with attempted homicide in Sun Prairie shooting

A man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend at her Sun Prairie home last week had been arrested that same evening for trespassing at the residence but then released, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Ronnie A. Ballard, 31, of Madison, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after police say he pointed his girlfriend's gun at her and fired at the same time the woman swatted his arm away. The woman's children, including a 13-year-old boy who witnessed the Thursday shooting, were in the home at the time, police said.

Ballard then led police on a 10-minute chase before they were able to take him into custody for the second time that night after a nearly hour-long standoff on an Interstate ramp, according to the complaint.

Ballard is also charged with armed carjacking, possession of a firearm by a felon and attempting to flee police. His bail was set at $100,000 during a hearing Monday.

According to the complaint, the victim told police when they arrived at her home in the 1000 block of North Pine Street shortly after 3 a.m. that Ballard had broken down her door and, once inside, had taken the gun she had placed near her for protection and fired one shot.