A Madison man faces federal charges in Texas of stalking and impersonating an FBI agent after an adult internet personality told authorities the man tried to lure her out of her home by claiming to be an agent arresting her on warrants.

Court documents state that on Nov. 4, Jack W. McQuestion, 28, flew to Texas from Madison and went to the Austin home of a woman who has a page on the OnlyFans website, a subscription service that provides creators of adult content with a platform for their material.

There he rang her doorbell, and through a locked screen door, claimed to be an FBI agent who had a warrant for the woman's arrest, telling her, "You have to come with me."

When the woman, who was not identified by name in the documents, told McQuestion that she needed to confirm his claim by calling police, he left and flew back to Madison, according to a search warrant filed in U.S. District Court in Madison.

An actual FBI agent writing an affidavit in support of a search warrant for McQuestion's apartment in Madison wrote that she believes McQuestion's visit was an attempt to abduct the woman.

The woman's home is equipped with a security camera that captured video of the encounter, though not all of the audio, the document states.

McQuestion was arrested Wednesday as agents executed a search warrant at his apartment on Tennyson Lane on Madison's North Side. There, according to a list filed in court, agents seized a fake FBI badge and credentials, pepper spray, a black tactical jacket, paperwork that was addressed to the woman in Texas, and other items. He also had a Wisconsin license plate that was an apparent fake, according to the list.

In his apartment, according to another court document, agents also found a list of "Things to buy," which included a "garrote or clay cutter," FBI jacket, FBI badge and a knife. A garrote was found by agents in an Amazon package in McQuestion's apartment.

McQuestion appeared in federal court in Madison on Thursday for a detention hearing, which will be continued at a later date. The indictment was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin, where McQuestion would be arraigned if he is ordered to be sent there.

According to the search warrant:

McQuestion had tried to track down the woman before the November incident. Banking records showed he had made multiple payments to internet companies that help locate people, including White Pages, Hooya and Spokeo, and that he had sent two certified letters, in November and December 2021, to the woman's former address in Woodinville, Washington.

The letters were forwarded to the woman's home in Austin. Because they were certified letters, notification of the final address to which they were delivered was sent to McQuestion. The return address on both letters was Jack McQuestion at McQuestion's parents' home in Hartland.

Airline records showed that McQuestion flew to Austin from Madison in August and returned three days later, but the woman did not encounter him during that trip.

Then on Nov. 3, McQuestion returned to Austin. The next day he went to the woman's home where he claimed to be FBI Special Agent Harry Miller and told the woman there were warrants for her arrest, one for drugs, another for prostitution.

When the woman said she needed to call police for verification, he left.

Afterward, the woman searched McQuestion's name on Google from the letters he had sent her before. When she found his LinkedIn profile, she recognized the photo in the profile as the person who had claimed to be an FBI agent.

McQuestion's LinkedIn profile states he is instead a data scientist at Multiplan, a firm that helps companies manage health care plans. Investigators surmised he works at home, as his car never left his assigned parking spot at the building while agents conducted surveillance on his apartment before executing a search warrant there.