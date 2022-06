Madison man charged in federal court with dealing heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine

A Madison man was charged with dealing heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine and gun crimes in a grand jury indictment returned May 11, authorities reported Thursday.

The indictment charges Michael S. Murphy, 47, with two counts of distributing heroin and fentanyl, one count of distributing heroin, possessing heroin and fentanyl and crack cocaine with intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea said in a statement.

The indictment alleges that Murphy distributed a mixture of heroin and fentanyl on Oct. 5 and 13, distributed heroin on Nov. 30, possessed a mixture of heroin and fentanyl as well as crack cocaine for distribution, as well as two 9mm handguns and a .45 caliber handgun, and 9mm, .45 caliber and .380 ammunition, on Dec. 5, O’Shea said.

The indictment was unsealed after Murphy was arrested on June 1 in Madison by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. He made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Madison on June 1 and remains in federal custody, O’Shea said.

If convicted, Murphy faces a maximum 20 years in federal prison on the drug charges, and a maximum of 10 years on the charge of being a felon in possession of firearms. The charge of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime has a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years, and federal law requires that any penalty imposed for this charge be served consecutive to any sentence imposed.

