Madison man booked on 7th drunken-driving charge

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
A 46-year-old Madison man was tentatively charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense after a crash Thursday night in Sun Prairie.
Isaac Tillman was booked into the Dane County Jail after the crash in the 500 block of Stonehaven Drive at around 8:45 p.m. on the city's north side.
Tillman was also tentatively charged with driving after having his license revoked and violating his probation and parole.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
Urban affairs, investigations, consumer help ("SOS")
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.