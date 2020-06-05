You are the owner of this article.
Madison man booked on 7th drunken-driving charge
A 46-year-old Madison man was tentatively charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense after a crash Thursday night in Sun Prairie. 

Isaac Tillman was booked into the Dane County Jail after the crash in the 500 block of Stonehaven Drive at around 8:45 p.m. on the city's north side.

Tillman was also tentatively charged with driving after having his license revoked and violating his probation and parole.

