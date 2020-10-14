Madison man arrested, woman injured after Downtown crash involving 7 vehicles

A man was arrested after causing a crash involving seven vehicles Downtown Wednesday morning that left one person injured, Madison police said.

Marcus D. Canady, 38, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of fourth offense causing injury by impaired driving, hit and run causing injury, operating after revocation, carrying a concealed knife and felony bail jumping. Canady was speeding in a car that rear-ended the car of a 28-year-old Madison woman stopped at a red light on John Nolen Drive at around 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The crash caused the woman to hit her head on the steering wheel and, while unconscious, put her foot on the accelerator. This then caused a "chain-reaction crash," DeSpain said. A total of seven vehicles were involved.

Surveillance video showed Canady did not hit his brakes at any point. It also showed Canady appeared to be looking for something inside of his car before he fled the scene. He was later found by Madison police and arrested.

The woman was the only person injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for head injuries that are believed to be non life-threatening.