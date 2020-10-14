Madison man arrested, woman injured after Downtown crash involving 7 vehicles

A man was arrested after causing a crash involving seven vehicles Downtown Wednesday morning that left one person injured, Madison police said.
Marcus D. Canady, 38, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of fourth offense causing injury by impaired driving, hit and run causing injury, operating after revocation, carrying a concealed knife and felony bail jumping. Canady was speeding in a car that rear-ended the car of a 28-year-old Madison woman stopped at a red light on John Nolen Drive at around 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The crash caused the woman to hit her head on the steering wheel and, while unconscious, put her foot on the accelerator. This then caused a "chain-reaction crash," DeSpain said. A total of seven vehicles were involved.
Support Local Journalism
Surveillance video showed Canady did not hit his brakes at any point. It also showed Canady appeared to be looking for something inside of his car before he fled the scene. He was later found by Madison police and arrested.
The woman was the only person injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for head injuries that are believed to be non life-threatening.
Terrorist plot to kidnap Michigan governor to 'stand trial' in Wisconsin tops recent notable crime news
Would-be kidnappers of Michigan governor trained in Cambria, planned 'trial' in Wisconsin
First COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Wisconsin prison system
Update: Another Wisconsin prison has massive COVID-19 outbreak; more than 300 cases reported
Feds charge man with attempted arson in City-County Building fire
Man shot on Southeast Side as Madison, Janesville police respond to 3 gunfire incidents
2 men deemed competent to stand trial in separate homicides
Child dies after driver loses control, causes head-on crash in Rock County, authorities say
Man shot multiple times in targeted shooting at Stoughton bar, police say
Man arrested for 2nd alleged State Street assault within a week, Madison police say
Chicago woman gets 6 months prison for renting Madison apartments with false names, Social Security numbers
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.