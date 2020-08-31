 Skip to main content
Madison man arrested with stolen loaded handgun inside stolen car Downtown, Madison police say
Marshaun T. Stevens booking photo

Marshaun T. Stevens.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man was arrested with a stolen loaded handgun inside a stolen car Downtown on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Officers Marshaun T. Stevens, 19, in the Ford Taurus that was listed as stolen out of Chicago parked in a West Gilman Street parking lot shortly before 11:30 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Stevens had a loaded 9mm handgun, with an extended magazine, inside a fanny pack he was wearing. The gun was listed as stolen out of Marquette County, DeSpain said.

Stevens was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, receiving stolen property, and carrying a concealed weapon.

