Madison man arrested on multiple burglary charges after search warrant served on North Side, police say

A Madison man was arrested on multiple burglary charges after a search warrant was served on the North Side on Dec. 21, Madison police reported.

The warrant was served by Madison and UW-Madison police at an apartment in the 1500 block of Wright Street about 9 a.m. on Dec. 21, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Johnnie L. McGahee, 49, was arrested on four tentative charges of burglary – two for Madison and two for UW-Madison, Fryer said.

