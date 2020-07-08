You are the owner of this article.
Madison man arrested on gun charges after 2 incidents Sunday night on North Side, Madison police say
Madison man arrested on gun charges after 2 incidents Sunday night on North Side, Madison police say

Marlon M. Smith booking photo

Marlon M. Smith.

 Dane County Sheriff's Office

A Madison man was arrested on gun charges after two incidents Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Marlon M. Smith, 33, was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, carry/display facsimile firearm, bail jumping, and a probation violation, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

At about 9:30 p.m., witnesses said a man pulled a handgun and started pointing it at several people during a disturbance at the Warner Park Boat Launch, 1201 Woodward Drive, with the suspect fleeing as police arrived, DeSpain said.

At about 11:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Troy Drive on reports of a disturbance where a man was pointing a handgun at another person, DeSpain said.

The suspect got in a car and fled as police arrived, but was arrested a short time later following a traffic stop, DeSpain said.

A “very realistic” looking BB gun was found near a dumpster in the Troy Drive parking lot that is believed to have been the weapon used in the two incidents, DeSpain said.

