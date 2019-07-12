A Madison man was arrested Thursday morning for alleged possession of child pornography.
Tyler Clark, 25, was taken to the Dane County Jail following a search of his residence in the 3200 block of Stevens Street, Madison police said.
The police SWAT team executed the search warrant, part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Special Victims Unit.
"A computer forensic examiner with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children task force assisted with the search warrant," said public information officer Lorie Anderson.
She added the investigation remained open and more charges could be coming.