A Madison man was arrested Thursday morning for alleged possession of child pornography.
Tashi Tsering, 52, was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his residence in the 400 block of Cherry Hill Drive, Madison police said.
The Special Victims Unit was assisted by the SWAT team and the state Division of Criminal Investigation in serving the warrant, as well as investigating electronic devices found at the residence.
"The search was based on an Internet tip the Special Victims Unit received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.