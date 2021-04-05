Madison man arrested in raid that nets crack cocaine, gun, ammunition, cash, police say

A Madison man was arrested in a raid at a Southeast Side home that netted crack cocaine, a gun, ammunition, cash, and other items, police reported.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force led the multi-jurisdictional team that served the search warrant on Thursday at the home of Stevie Money, 33, in the 6200 block of Eastgate Road on the Southeast Side, Madison police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Seized in the raid were more than 21 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, drug packaging, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, more than $3,300 in cash, and other evidence, Grigg said.

Money, who has been the subject of an ongoing drug investigation, was arrested and faces tentative charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of delivery of cocaine, Grigg said.

