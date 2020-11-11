Madison man arrested in Monday night hotel shooting

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting late Monday night of a 30-year-old man at a town of Middleton hotel, police reported.

Deonta A. Gaines, of Madison, was booked into the Dane County Jail on Tuesday night on tentative charges of first-degree attempted homicide and first-degree reckless injury after police executed a search warrant at 26 Park Heights Court on Madison's Southwest side, Dane County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Gaines and the victim know each other, according to the Sheriff's Office, and the victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering from gunshot wounds to his right thigh and left forearm.

Deputies and Madison police responded to a report shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday of a man with a gunshot wound at the Quality Inn, 6900 Seybold Road, just off the interchange of the Beltline and Gammon Road, Sgt. Jason Russell said in a statement.

The man had run into the lobby with gunshot wounds to his right thigh and left forearm. A deputy applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and the man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, Russell said.